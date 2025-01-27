Glixen Releases New Track “All Tied Up”

Home News Michelle Grisales January 27th, 2025 - 7:48 PM

On January 24th, indie band Glixen released a new track titled “All Tied Up,” which is the final preview of their sophomore EP. February 21, 2025 is when quiet pleasures is set to release digitally via AWAL and on vinyl through Wichita Recordings.

The song is surrounded by guitars and hard-hitting drums alongside Aislinn Ritchie’s vocals. The vocalist described the song’s message, “all tied up” is about feeling completely consumed by someone” … “We definitely wanted the song to feel enveloping. There’s a subtle tension that builds throughout with a push and pull between the guitars and vocals. The song hits hard with its emotional depth, yet breathes with a playful melody.”

Last year the band built up the anticipation of their sophomore EP with the release of “lick the star,” “lust,” “foreversoon,” and “sick silent.” These tracks provide a taste of what their Sonny DiPerri produced album will be. Their tracks represent progression in their sound as immersive and heavy in distortion with a sonic evolution that feels both innovative and completely cohesive.

Their 2024 also consisted of performances during festivals such as SXSW and Treefort to support contemporaries such as Glare, Softcult and Fish Narc along with other artists in unique genres such as Interpol, DIIV, and Turnover. They are anticipated to perform at Coachella, Noise Pop Festival and Freakout Weekender this upcoming year along with many other appearances between February 20th and April 18th.

Alongside supporting other artists and bands, their rise to music has landed them on tours and shows with music titans such as Interpol, DIIV, Narrow Head and Nothing. With their steady release of music and upcoming album it shows a powerful and recognizable growth in taking their sound to a new level.