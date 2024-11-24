mxdwn Music

Menu

Glixen Announces New EP Quiet Pleasures For February 2025 Release and Drop New Single “Lick The Star”

November 24th, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Glixen Announces New EP Quiet Pleasures For February 2025 Release and Drop New Single “Lick The Star”

Phoenix-based shoegaze band Glixen is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with the announcement of their second EP, quiet pleasures, set to release on February 21 via AWAL (digital) and Wichita Recordings (vinyl). The band marked the occasion with the release of their newest single, “lick the star.”

Produced by Sonny DiPerri (known for work with My Bloody Valentine and DIIV), quiet pleasures builds on singles released earlier this year, including “lust,” “foreversoon,” and “sick silent.” The band’s latest offering promises an atmospheric, distortion-heavy sound that feels both fresh and fully realized.

“This song is special,” says bandleader Aislinn Ritchie. “It begins with a mellow sonic bath of an intro and explodes into a whirling wall of sound and melody. Also, we are excited to announce our first full US headline tour. This is going to be a very busy and fun year for us!”

Next year promises even bigger things with their first-ever headlining North American tour, featuring support from rising stars she’s green and Suzy Clue. Plus, they’re making their debut at Coachella. Check out the full list of Glixen’s upcoming shows below.

Feb 21 2025 – Backstage Bar – Las Vegas, NV
Feb 22 2025 – The Great Room – Fresno, CA
Feb 23 2025 – Starlet Room – Sacramento, CA
Feb 25 2025 – Bottom of the Hill – San Francisco, CA
Feb 27 2025 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR #
Feb 28 2025 – The Shakedown – Bellingham, WA #

Mar 2 2025 – Neurolux – Boise, ID #
Mar 3 2025 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT #
Mar 5 2025 – Hi-Dive – Denver, CO #
Mar 7 2025 – 7th St.Entry – Minneapolis, MN #
Mar 8 2025 – Howdy – Kansas City, MO #
Mar 9 2025 – Schubas – Chicago, IL %#
Mar 10 2025 – Lager House – Detroit, MI %#
Mar 11 2025 – Bottlerocket Social Hall – Pittsburgh, PA %#
Mar 13 2025 – Monarch Tavern – Toronto, ON %#
Mar 14 2025 – Cabaret Foufounes – Montreal, QC %#
Mar 15 2025 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY %#
Mar 16 2025 – PhilaMOCA – Philadelphia, PA %#
Mar 17 2025 – DC9 – Washington, DC %#
Mar 18 2025 – The Pinhook – Durham, NC %#
Mar 20 2025 – DRKMTTR – Nashville, TN %#
Mar 21 2025 – The Masquerade – Altar – Atlanta, GA %#
Mar 22 2025 – LCY Media – Birmingham, AL %#
Mar 24 2025 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX %#
Mar 25 2025 – The Ballroom – Austin, TX %#
Mar 26 2025 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX %#
Mar 28 2025 – Sister Bar – Albuquerque, NM #
Mar 29 2025 – Club Congress – Tucson, AZ #

Apr 5 2025 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ #
Apr 11 2025 – Coachella – Indio, CA †
Apr 18 2025 – Coachella – Indio, CA †

# – w/ she’s green
% – w/ Suzy Clue
† Festival Appearance

Check out “lick the star” from Glixen’s upcoming 2025 album below.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2024. All rights reserved.