Glixen Announces New EP Quiet Pleasures For February 2025 Release and Drop New Single “Lick The Star”

Sydney Cook November 24th, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Phoenix-based shoegaze band Glixen is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with the announcement of their second EP, quiet pleasures, set to release on February 21 via AWAL (digital) and Wichita Recordings (vinyl). The band marked the occasion with the release of their newest single, “lick the star.”

Produced by Sonny DiPerri (known for work with My Bloody Valentine and DIIV), quiet pleasures builds on singles released earlier this year, including “lust,” “foreversoon,” and “sick silent.” The band’s latest offering promises an atmospheric, distortion-heavy sound that feels both fresh and fully realized.

“This song is special,” says bandleader Aislinn Ritchie. “It begins with a mellow sonic bath of an intro and explodes into a whirling wall of sound and melody. Also, we are excited to announce our first full US headline tour. This is going to be a very busy and fun year for us!”