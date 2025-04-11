WEBCAST: Watch Weekend One Of Coachella 2025 Livestream

Home News Skyy Rincon April 11th, 2025 - 12:20 PM

It’s that time of year again when the desert makes some noise! Weekend One of Coachella is gearing up to be a big one with Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott headlining the main stage.

As previously reported, Weezer and Ed Sheeran have been added in place of FKA Twigs with Weezer appearing the first weekend and Sheeran performing the second weekend. FKA Twigs had to cancel her appearance at Coachella along with the remaining North American tour dates on her April roster due to ongoing visa issues.

This year will see the return of Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Sonora stages performances being livestreamed. The livestreams will each begin at 4pm PST via YouTube.

Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 11, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:20pm – Thee Sacred Souls

5:40pm – MARINA

7:10pm – Benson Boone

9:00pm – Missy Elliott

11:10pm – Lady Gaga

Outdoor Theatre Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 11, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:05pm – Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

5:25pm – The Go-Go’s

6:45pm – Tyla

8:20pm – The Marías

10:10pm – Parcels

11:10pm – The Martinez Brothers & Loco Dice

Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 11, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Chris Lorenzo

5:15pm – Three 6 Mafia

6:10pm – Sara Landry

7:15pm – Austin Millz

7:45pm – LISA

9:10pm – Yeat

10:25pm – GloRilla

11:50pm – Mustard

Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 11, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – SAINt JHN

4:50pm – Lola Young

5:40pm – Ravyn Lenae

6:05pm – Djo

7:20pm – Eyedress

8:35pm – Miike Snow

10:05pm – The Prodigy

11:20pm – Chris Lake

Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 11, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Maribou State

4:45pm – 4batz

5:30pm – PARISI

5:55pm – d4vd

7:00pm – A.G. Cook

8:15pm – Artemas

9:30pm – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

10:40pm – Indo Warehouse

Sonora Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Friday, April 11, 2025

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – TOPS

5:00pm – julie

5:45pm – Glixen

6:10pm – KNEECAP

7:05pm – vs self

7:30pm – Los Mirlos

8:40pm – SPEED

10:00pm – HiTech