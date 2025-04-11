WEBCAST: Watch Weekend One Of Coachella 2025 Livestream

It’s that time of year again when the desert makes some noise! Weekend One of Coachella is gearing up to be a big one with Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott headlining the main stage.
As previously reported, Weezer and Ed Sheeran have been added in place of FKA Twigs with Weezer appearing the first weekend and Sheeran performing the second weekend. FKA Twigs had to cancel her appearance at Coachella along with the remaining North American tour dates on her April roster due to ongoing visa issues.
This year will see the return of Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Sonora stages performances being livestreamed. The livestreams will each begin at 4pm PST via YouTube.
Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 11, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:20pm – Thee Sacred Souls
5:40pm – MARINA
7:10pm – Benson Boone
9:00pm – Missy Elliott
11:10pm – Lady Gaga
Friday, April 11, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:05pm – Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
5:25pm – The Go-Go’s
6:45pm – Tyla
8:20pm – The Marías
10:10pm – Parcels
11:10pm – The Martinez Brothers & Loco Dice
Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 11, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Chris Lorenzo
5:15pm – Three 6 Mafia
6:10pm – Sara Landry
7:15pm – Austin Millz
7:45pm – LISA
9:10pm – Yeat
10:25pm – GloRilla
11:50pm – Mustard
Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 11, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – SAINt JHN
4:50pm – Lola Young
5:40pm – Ravyn Lenae
6:05pm – Djo
7:20pm – Eyedress
8:35pm – Miike Snow
10:05pm – The Prodigy
11:20pm – Chris Lake
Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 11, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Maribou State
4:45pm – 4batz
5:30pm – PARISI
5:55pm – d4vd
7:00pm – A.G. Cook
8:15pm – Artemas
9:30pm – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
10:40pm – Indo Warehouse
Sonora Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Friday, April 11, 2025
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – TOPS
5:00pm – julie
5:45pm – Glixen
6:10pm – KNEECAP
7:05pm – vs self
7:30pm – Los Mirlos
8:40pm – SPEED
10:00pm – HiTech