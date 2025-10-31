Magdalena Bay Share Pair Of New Singles “Unoriginal” & “Black-Eyed Susan Climb”

Home News Steven Taylor October 31st, 2025 - 5:16 PM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

Pop duo Magdalena Bay had a double drop of singles today. “Unoriginal” and “Black-Eyed Susan Climb” were both released following the band’s return with another pair of two singles last month. “Two more songs?!” The band said. “When will it end?? Is this the final pair? Don’t think too hard about it, just let the good times ride.” Both tracks can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

“Unoriginal” is a short mellow guitar track with muffled vocals. A choir kicks in with the swelling of the chorus, but even with that and a more intensive drumbeat, the track still manages to keep a more relaxed atmosphere. The lyrics sing about, no surprise, feeling unoriginal; emotions of mundanity, feeling empty and like a small forgettable part of a larger world that’s burning.

“Black-Eyed Susan Climb” kicks off with a similar drumbeat to the track it follows, but it immediately comes with a more pronounced sense of energy, especially with an erratic country-like guitar. A catchy, poppy atmosphere is prevalent throughout the track. As the track builds, an electric guitar kicks in to really up the track’s energy. The vocals constantly come back to phrases like “it’s alright” and “let the good times rise.”

The two tracks come shortly after the band wrapped a run on their North American branch of the Imaginal Mystery Tour. The band also states that the Imaginal Disk Film based on their sophmore album of the same name is set for a release soon.