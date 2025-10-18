Magdalena Bay Drops New Song “Human Happens” and “Paint Me a Picture”

Home News Ajala Fields October 18th, 2025 - 6:53 AM

After sharing a pair of songs last month, Magdalena Bay unveils two more new tracks today: “Human Happens” and “Paint Me a Picture.” This release follows “Second Sleep” and “Star Eyes,” together serving as a spiritual successor to Imaginal Disk. The double single marked the band’s first new music since their universally acclaimed sophomore LP and has garnered glowing praise from Stereogum, Pitchfork and The Fader, among others.

“Here’s another pair of songs that complement each other,” says the band about the new pair of songs. “Different than the last, different than the next.” Listen to the new songs below.

Written and produced in full by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, Imaginal Disk was widely touted as one of the best albums of last year. Featured on Best of 2024 lists from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vulture, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Vogue, Paste Magazine and more, Imaginal Disk found Magdalena Bay selling out every date of their North American and European/U.K. headline tours.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock