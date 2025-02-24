Waxahatchee Joins Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood On Collaborative New Single & Video “The Forks Of Cypress”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 24th, 2025 - 2:52 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Over

Patterson Hood, co-founder of Drive-By Truckers, has released a new song called “The Forks of Cypress,” featuring Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. It’s part of his solo album, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams. The song mixes folk music with storytelling and has a haunting feel. The lyrics are inspired by a real place in Hood’s hometown of Florence, Alabama, where a plantation house burned down in 1966 after being struck by lightning. The only thing left were big columns on a hill. Hood remembers crossing a creepy one-lane bridge near the site, which locals called “Ghost Bridge.”

In the song, Hood imagines a story that ties back to the mysterious place, similar to Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe.” Crutchfield’s voice adds emotion and depth to the track, blending beautifully with Hood’s. The official video, filmed at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, uses footage of Florence, giving it a haunting vibe that matches the song’s theme.

“The Forks of Cypress” is one of the highlights of Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams, which features collaborations with artists like Kevin Morby and Lydia Loveless. Patterson Hood will be touring in support of the album starting in March 2025.

To add on, just this month Waxahatchee shared a great new single titled “Mud” featuring MJ Lenderman and Spencer Tweedy! This year appears to be starting off strong for Waxahatchee as it gets even better as she will be supporting Lord Huron’s Fall 2025 Tour. Alongside her during that tour will be Feist, Kevin Morby and even more!