Geoff Barrow Announces New Original Soundtrack For GAME For November 2025 Release

Today, Invada Records has announced are releasing the Original Soundtrack for GAME, which is the first feature film from Geoff Barrow’s INVADA FILMS to coincide with the release date plus special screenings and UK / IE Q+A tour. GAME – Original Soundtrack will be available digitally through Invada Records on November 17 and it features original music by Barrow and a host of collaborators.

While talking about the OST, Barrow says: “We knew that we needed a soundtrack for the film rather than a traditional score, and that it had to be RAVE tunes that sounded like they were made in the early 90’s. I researched what was happening back then and spoke to the 90’s rave producer DJ Smudge about what was happening back then and asked him to write some tunes.”

The artist adds: “Back then it was proper raw early breakbeat vibes where rave vocals were still being made on samplers with midi programms and with early time-stretched vocal samples and delays. It was really good fun cracking open samples and beats. Things were much more rough-sounding back then compared to now where everything, even drum & bass and techno, seem massively over produced by comparison.”

GAME – Original Soundtrack Track List

1. Hard Right Here (Fuzzface & 7)

2. Me Be Ecstasy (DJ Smudge feat. Tor Maries)

3. Flashback (Geoff Barrow)

4. Smoke Face (DJ Smudge)

5. Kitchen Acid (Geoff Barrow)

6. When It A Go Dub (The Breadwinners)

