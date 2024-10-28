Beak> Announce Final Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With Geoff Barrow

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2024 - 1:55 PM

According to pitchfork.com, following the announcement of co-founder Geoff Barrow leaving the band, Beak> have released the details of their final tour dates with the Borrow. The tour kicks off in Montreal on March 22, before weaving through the United States and concluding in Vancouver a couple weeks later. For tickets and more information, click here.

To help spread the news, Beak> went on social media to promote the upcoming tour: “Hello USA & CANADA. We’ll be over in March & April to play some shows… Montreal, Toronto, Kingston NY, Brooklyn NY, Big Ears in Knoxville, LA, Seattle, Portland & Vancouver!!! Tickets go on sale this Wednesday 30th October >>>>.”

Hello USA & CANADA 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 We’ll be over in March & April to play some shows… Montreal, Toronto, Kingston NY, Brooklyn NY, Big Ears in Knoxville, LA, Seattle, Portland & Vancouver!!! Tickets go on sale this Wednesday 30th October >>>> https://t.co/DjhKYqFlXr pic.twitter.com/HBNKzM69xu — BEAK (@BeakBristol) October 28, 2024

On another note, Barrow has previously said he was leaving the group to focus on other projects, including his debut feature film, as well as to rest his “dodgy ankle.” The band responded with: “In terms of future Beak> activity there’s life in the old dog yet, but we need time to mourn our Geoff. New music and activity will come along when the time is right.”

Beak > Tour Dates

3/22 Montreal, Quebec – Theatre Fairmount

3/23 Toronto, Ontario – The Great Hall

3/26 Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

3/27 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

3/29 Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

4/1 Los Angeles, CA, Zebulon

4/2 Los Angeles, CA, Zebulon

4/4 Seattle, WA – Neumos

4/5 Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

4/7 Vancouver, British Columbia – Hollywood Theatre

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt