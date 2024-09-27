Geoff Barrow Announces Departure From Beak> After Next Tour

Home News Lily Meline September 27th, 2024 - 5:04 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

In 2009, Geoff Barrow finished his work on the third album, aptly named “Third”, for his band Portishead before branching out to co-found the group Beak>. Now, after almost sixteen years, the announcement was made that Barrow will be officially leaving the group sometime in the coming year, following a tour that will act as a send-off to the artist and his contributions to the group.

Beak> has released four albums since their inception, with the most recent one releasing May of this year, six years after their previous title. Their upcoming will likely predominantly feature songs from their most recent work, though it’s also likely they’ll showcase songs from throughout their discography to honor the work Barrow put into making the music what it is.

In a recent statement, Barrow said of his departure, “About 16 years ago 3 like-minded musical strangers got together in a studio to make some music and didn’t care if anyone heard it or not.… After 4 albums and hundreds of shows around the world, it has ended up being the most joyful musical journey I’ve ever experienced.… In life, you know when it’s time to quit touring and now’s that time for me.”

What Barrow will do with his retirement, none can say. Whatever comes next, though, one can only wish for Barrow’s happiness and Beak>’s continued success.