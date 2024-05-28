Portishead’s Geoff Barrow Surprise Releases New Beak> Album >>>>

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2024 - 1:46 PM

According to nme.com, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow has announced the surprise release of his latest album with Beak>, which marks the first from the trio in six years. The surprise release also comes as the trio’s fourth studio album since forming back in 2009, following on from debut ‘>’, 2012 sophomore album ‘>>’ and 2018’s ‘>>>.’

Now, with the title of new project called ‘>>>>’, the band are back and looking to “deliver another taste of a different moment, suspended in stasis and simultaneously rushing towards the vanishing point on the horizon.” With ‘>>>>’, Beak> drop the project in its entirety, without previously hinting at the project nor sharing any singles in advance. This, the members explain, is to encourage listeners to absorb the content in its entirety and interpret the track list as a full body of work.

“At its core we always wanted it to be head music (music for the ‘heads’, not headphone music), listened to as an album, not as individual songs. This is why we are releasing this album with no singles or promo tracks. The recording and writing initially began in a house called Pen Y Bryn in Talsarnau, Wales in the fall out from the weirdness of the COVID days. Remote and with only ourselves and the view of Portmeirion in the distance we got to work.” said the band.

‘>>>>’ Track List

1. Strawberry Line

2. The Seal

3. Windmill Hill

4. Hungry Are We

6. Ah Yeh

7. Bloody Miles

8. Secrets

9. Cellophane

