Geoff Barrow Reportedly Claims Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Sampled Portishead Without Permission

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

In recent controversy, Geoff Barrow, a founding member of the influential trip-hop band Portishead, has reportedly accused Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign of sampling Portishead’s music without permission. Barrow holds both artists accountable for not taking accountability for using a sample in their VULTURES 2 album without his consent.

This allegation has sparked a heated debate within the music community, raising questions about artistic integrity and the ethics of sampling in modern music production. NME reports that these artists have allegedly sampled Barrow’s work without his permission, the artist took to Instagram, posting “Why can’t he write his own beats?”

The outcome could have significant implications for future collaborations and the practice of sampling. Whether resolved amicably or through legal channels, this controversy highlights the ongoing challenges artists face in protecting their creative works while navigating the ever-changing landscape of music production and intellectual property rights. Ultimately, this situation underscores the importance of clear communication and respect for original artistry in an era where blending genres and influences is more common than ever.