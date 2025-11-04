Foo Fighters Cover Minor Threat’s “I Don’t Wanna Hear It” During Pop-Up Show In Bakersfield

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2025 - 2:20 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Foo Fighters have been playing a series of surprise and intimate pop up shows around the U.S. since returning to the stage in September with a new drummer and they did another show on November 3, at Bakersfield, CA’s The Nile Theater. The setlist included the live debut of their cover of Minor Threat’s “I Don’t Wanna Hear It,” which the band released back in June but started recording in 1995.

Bakersfield record store Going Underground had a raffle for tickets and a mixtape made by Grohl, which includes the band‘s soon-to-be-tourmates Gouge Away, in addition to songs by Fugazi, The Jesus Lizard, L7, Shellac, St. Vincent, Jockstrap, Beastie Boys and other artists. In other news, Foo Fighters have a couple of shows in Mexico this month and their 2026 arena tour with Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, and Gouge Away starts in August.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz