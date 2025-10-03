Foo Fighters Releases Surprise Live EP on Bandcamp For Food Insecurity Charities

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 3rd, 2025 - 5:52 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Foo Fighters did a pop-up show at San Luis Obispo’s 900-cap Fremont Theater, which was to showcase their new drummer Ilan Rubin last month. During September, they had performed in multiple cities. Now, the band has surprised fans by dropping a live EP culled from those surprise concerts exclusively on Bandcamp for Bandcamp Friday.

After the introduction of Rubin into the band, Foo Fighters have put on several shows and quickly began working on new music. The most recent, which is the band’s first release on the platform Bandcamp, is an EP titled Are Playing Where ??? Vol. 1. According to Stereogum, Foo Fighters’ recent EP Are Playing Where ??? Vol. 1 is pay-what-you-want, and proceeds go to local charities combating food insecurity in the four cities where they played. It’s made up of performances of “Alone + Easy Target,” “Exhausted,” “Wattershed,” “Weenie Beenie,” “White Limo,” and “Winnebago.” You can stream it below, and purchase it at their website here.

Are Playing Where?? Vol. 1 Tracklist: