Foo Fighters Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single “Asking For A Friend”

Cait Stoddard October 23rd, 2025 - 2:32 PM

Today, the Foo Fighters have confirmed their first stadium tour since the massive 2023-2024 Everything or Nothing at All run that sold out football and baseball fields the world over. Kicking off on August 4, at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, the new tour will see Foo Fighters bringing the maximum volume euphoria of the band’s recent surprise U.S. club gigs and overseas outdoor / arena spectaculars to a total of 12 North American cities, concluding on September 26, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. For tickets and more information, click here.

Today also sees the release of the new Foo Fighters song, “Asking for a Friend.” The ditty ratchets up the energy and intensity of its predecessor in favor of hypnotic opening verses that build and explode into impassioned refrains of “What is real? I’m asking for a friend…” By the time the song’s final breakneck rave-up screeches to a halt with a throat-shredding “Or is this the end?”, FF fans of all ages will find themselves joyfully bludgeoned into submission.

Take Cover Tour Dates

8/4 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium ^+

8/6 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field ^+

8/8 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^+

8/10 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field ^+

8/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field ^+

8/15 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium ^+

8/17 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park ^+

9/12 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome +

9/15 – Regina, SK – Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field ^+

9/17 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium ^+

9/20 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place ^*

9/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium ^*

^ = w/ Queens of the Stone Age

+ = w/ Mannequin Pussy

* = w/ Gouge Away