Questlove Speaks Out On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef: “Hip Hop Is Truly Dead”

May 9th, 2024

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to nme.com, on May 8 The Root’s Questlove went on social media to share his thoughts on the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar: “Nobody won the war. This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary – women & children (& actual facts) be damned. Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘rip’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem. Hip-hop is truly dead.”

Questlove is the latest personality to share his thoughts on the feud, following comments from the likes of Jay Electronica and Vince Staples. Former wrestler Shawn Michaels has also offered for Drake and Kendrick Lamar to squash their beef in a WWE ring. Over the past month, Lamar and Drake have been trading blows over a constant back and forth of diss tracks.

Earlier this week, Drake dropped his new diss track “The Heart Part 6,” which the Canadian rapper suggested that Lamar’s disses are based on false information fed to him by Drake’s team. He also denied allegations of paedophilia lobbied against him by Kendrick Lamar on “Meet The Grahams.”