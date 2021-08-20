José González Freezes Time in New Video for “Swing”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 20th, 2021 - 5:01 PM

José González has just released a new video for his single “Swing,” a feel-good song of with heavy influences from West Africa and the Caribbean, and if you close your eyes, you can almost imagine yourself on a beach somewhere swinging to the beat of the music. Intended to be a body positive anthem, González sings “swing your belly baby, move, move, move your body,” as the guitars are layered over the percussion of the drums and shakers that make a rhythm you can’t help but swing to.

Join José González as he stares into the blue sky in his video, following birds as they fly in different formations. The camera then pans to people of all ages as they’re caught in their own swinging moments, relaxing by the beach, throwing a Frisbee, building a sandcastle, licking a Popsicle, among others. Video director Karlsson talks about the video, saying he was inspired by the “natural choreography of the birds,” that are then portrayed in the video. This natural choreography is captured in the little moments in all of our lives, reminding us we don’t need to carve out time to swing, but that the time is always.

“Swing” is part of José González’s upcoming album, Local Valley set for release on September 17th, where we’ll be able to hear more of this feel good music.

Photo credit Adam Blyweiss