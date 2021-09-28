John Lydon Says Sex Pistols Fame “Was Mostly Hell On Earth”

Home News Skyler Graham September 28th, 2021 - 7:47 PM

Major musicians of the 1970s had no shortage of what is often considered the best part of the decade: sex, drugs and rock & roll. For some musicians, however, the pressure of fame outweighed its benefits.

According to an article in NME, Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, feared the media and police force that attacked the band for alleged “treason.” “A few soppy little pop songs like ‘Anarchy In The UK’ and you can be dead,” Lydon said. “Off with his head!”

The punk icon appears to be more honest about his experience in the band as of recent. While this may be due to time, it is worth noting that Lydon recently lost a lawsuit against his former bandmates. After the singer refused to license the band’s music for a biopic series, Pistols, guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook challenged him in court. And, since they decided licensing decisions would be made on a simple “majority rules” basis in 1988, Lydon lost the case.

This case followed public disagreements about the Danny Boyle-directed series: Lydon argued that he was widely unaware of the show’s production and was concerned about the band’s portrayal, while other bandmates claimed that Lydon refused the opportunity to be involved in the show.

There is still no set premiere date for the series, but Anson Boon has been cast as Lydon — a portrayal that the singer is already worried will come off as inaccurate and disrespectful.