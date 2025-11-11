mxdwn Music

November 11th, 2025 - 5:58 PM

Blake Ibanez Reveals New Power Trip Music With Seth Gilmore Is Imminent

According to Metalinjection.net, during  an interview with Altars Of MetalPower Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez revealed that Seth Gilmore was finally comfortable with recording some new music: “I think I had mentioned to him, after Riley passed away, I had talked about, ‘Would you wanna mess around with some of this Power Trip stuff?’ And I think at that point it was so fresh and so new, it was just kind of, like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe down the road.’ And I was, like, ‘Yeah, I get it.’ He’s in a band called Skourge, which is a hardcore band that has some crossover influences, some death metal influence.”

The guitarist adds: “So I’d heard the evolution of his voice and everything in that band. And I think around this time they had done a new EP or something, and his voice and  he started to showcase what he could do, his depth to his voice, his range. And I was, like, ‘Whoa. Oh, I didn’t know you could do all that stuff.’ And not just that, but me and him having such a good relationship and him being such a nice guy that’s easy to work with, I was, like, ‘Well, why don’t we just try to write some songs and see what happens?'”

Ibanez also revealed that a big part of Gilmore getting ready to front a new Power Trip record was his time playing with Ibanez in Fugitive: “I’ve always been pretty involved when it comes to Power Trip in the studio. I didn’t write anything for Riley, but just me and him having to write songs together, we had to be on the same page and understand how to… He knew what I wanted him to do in terms of where I wanted things to be, and I know the formula and I know how I like to write songs and how we’ve always written songs. And I have some of those instincts as well.”

 

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

 

