Blake Ibanez Reveals New Power Trip Music With Seth Gilmore Is Imminent

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2025 - 5:58 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, during an interview with Altars Of Metal, Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez revealed that Seth Gilmore was finally comfortable with recording some new music: “I think I had mentioned to him, after Riley passed away, I had talked about, ‘Would you wanna mess around with some of this Power Trip stuff?’ And I think at that point it was so fresh and so new, it was just kind of, like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe down the road.’ And I was, like, ‘Yeah, I get it.’ He’s in a band called Skourge, which is a hardcore band that has some crossover influences, some death metal influence.”

The guitarist adds: “So I’d heard the evolution of his voice and everything in that band. And I think around this time they had done a new EP or something, and his voice and he started to showcase what he could do, his depth to his voice, his range. And I was, like, ‘Whoa. Oh, I didn’t know you could do all that stuff.’ And not just that, but me and him having such a good relationship and him being such a nice guy that’s easy to work with, I was, like, ‘Well, why don’t we just try to write some songs and see what happens?'”

Ibanez also revealed that a big part of Gilmore getting ready to front a new Power Trip record was his time playing with Ibanez in Fugitive: “I’ve always been pretty involved when it comes to Power Trip in the studio. I didn’t write anything for Riley, but just me and him having to write songs together, we had to be on the same page and understand how to… He knew what I wanted him to do in terms of where I wanted things to be, and I know the formula and I know how I like to write songs and how we’ve always written songs. And I have some of those instincts as well.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi