Power Trip Plays First Full Concert With New Vocalist Seth Gilmore

Heather Mundinger June 7th, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to Consequence, Power Trip marked a new chapter in their long and storied career on Thursday night with their first full concert featuring new vocalist Seth Gilmore. The performance took place at the Glass House in Pomona, California, serving as a prelude to their appearance at the No Values punk festival in Pomona on Saturday (June 8th).

The band’s return to the stage has been a highly anticipated but emotional moment since the tragic passing of their former frontman, Riley Gale, in August 2020. Gilmore’s initial debut with Power Trip occurred in December, during a surprise five-song set at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas, which was the band’s first performance since Gale’s death.

In February, Power Trip officially announced their return with Gilmore as the new lead singer and unveiled a series of shows for 2024, including the two Pomona dates, as well as headlining concerts in Los Angeles on June 9th, Dallas on July 6th, and New York City on August 24th.

Thursday night’s concert saw Power Trip delivering a powerful 12-song set, composed heavily of material from their acclaimed albums, 2013’s Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic. Videos fans have shared from the show capture an energetic and enthusiastic crowd, with a lot of moshing and passionate belting along to classics like “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe).”

The response from the audience was overwhelmingly positive, indicating a warm reception for Gilmore as the new frontman. The band’s dynamic performance was a true testament and honor to the legacy of their late vocalist.