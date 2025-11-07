Raven Numan Covers Nine Inch Nails’ “In This Twilight”

Home News Steven Taylor November 7th, 2025 - 3:22 PM

Raven Numan, daughter of Gary Numan and rising dark pop artist of her own, shared a new cover today of the 2007 track “In This Twilight” by legendary industrial rock group Nine Inch Nails. The new single, previously teased by both Raven and Gary Numan, comes shortly before Raven is set to hit the road next week as a special guest on her father’s upcoming Telekon 45 Tour. The cover can be found on Raven Numan’s YouTube channel.

Raven Numan’s vocals contrast the dark industrial beats of the track, providing a soothing contrast to the grim synths and instrumentals. Crunchy drums crash down with the chorus as her vocals reach higher notes while still maintaining a moody atmosphere. Numan explained her connection to the track that lead to her covering the iconic industrial track. “‘In This Twilight’ has always had a special place in my heart,” she said. “I first remember hearing Mum playing it while I sat in the back of her PT Cruiser in my car seat when I was only four-years-old. Even though I was very young it helped shape the way I connected to music. It’s always been a dream of mine to record a cover of it and in October 2024 my producer Ade Fenton and I went into the studio and made it happen. It was super emotional for me because NIN’s Trent Reznor is, and will forever be I’m sure, one of my biggest inspirations and, without this song, I doubt I’d be the person I am today. Covering it feels like coming full circle, a way to honour the song that first drew me into their world and continues to inspire me.”