Raven Numan Releases New Vulnerable Track “Just A Number”

The rising queen of darkness, Raven Numan has released a new single less than a month after her last release. The new single is called “Just A Number” and its industrial moody sound combined with dark-pop elements, which Numan has become known for make this tune a very interesting listen. The song features out of this world piano and cello that amplifies the emotional lyrics sung by Numan.

In past songs, Numan has focused on serious and sometimes difficult to discuss topics, such as beauty standards, addiction and Borderline Personality Disorder. That trend continues in “Just a Number.” The song’s lyrics focus on the feelings of giving everything of yourself to someone who doesn’t do the same. In her own words, Numan states the song is “about a really tumultuous relationship along with the feeling of being objectified.” In the chorus, the lyrics reflect on that type of relationship, with Numan singing “I wish I never knew you/ I wish I didn’t care/ I wish I moved on without you/ But I am still here”

The accompanying music video features a similar color palette to Numan’s videos for her previous songs “Going Down” and “Overwhelming”. The heavy red color scheme matches the emotional nature and theme of the song, as the LA Film School shares that in videography, the color red “represents intense feelings, including aggression, happiness, love, and passion.” The video is a simple visual of Numan holding onto the edge, while we see her portray the heavily emotional nature of the song through her facial expressions.

Referring to “Just a Number” Numan speaks on the song by saying “It’s been a work in progress for about three years and chronicles a lot of the negative aspects and feelings that were brought up by careless and hurtful things I heard from my partner at the time. The line ‘that bitch will never be me’ is drawn from everything I found out about him and the girls he was seeing while we were together. I settled on the title from feeling that I was just a number to someone that neglected almost everything from the relationship aside from sex. I felt as if I meant nothing more than ‘Just A Number’.”