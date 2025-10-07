Nine Inch Nails Live Debut “Forked Reality” & “Shadow Over Me” During Tron: Ares Premiere In LA

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2025 - 10:39 AM

According to Stereogum.com, Tron: Ares hits theaters this Friday, and the movie premiere went down last night at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Along with stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters and more appearing on the red carpet, the evening also had Nine Inch Nails performing the soundtrack live for the first time.

The band performed with Boys Noize, who they will also be doing a joint set with at Coachella next year billed as Nine Inch Noize. NIN gave live debuts to “Forked Reality” and “Shadow Over Me” and also played “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” and a remix of “The Warning.”

Also, the band recently expanded their Peel It Back arena tour into 2026. On the other hand, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross canceled Future Ruins, their inaugural film composer music festival.

