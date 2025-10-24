Gary Numan Drops Previously Unreleased Song From Telekon Era “Like a B Film”

Home News Ajala Fields October 24th, 2025 - 10:33 PM

Gary Numan’s second studio album Telekon was released in 1980 and was his third successive #1 album in the UK. Numan refers to this album, along with its two predecessors, Tubeway Army’s Replicas and his debut solo album The Pleasure Principle, as the “machine” phase of his career. While reflecting on this era, Numan has dropped a previously unreleased song, “Like a B Film”. Watch the new video below.

While reflecting on 45 years of Telekon, Numan said “Telekon has always held a rather warm place for me whenever I look back at the early years. I was very proud of it. I thought the production had moved up a gear for one thing. I was also proud of the fact that I’d not gone the commercial route and tried to repeat the formula and sound of “Cars” and “Are ‘Friends’ Electric?” I was still trying to move forward, find new sounds. It was a reasonably bold stance I think, to not follow a safer, more formulaic path, as I suddenly had a lot to lose after the success of the year before.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat