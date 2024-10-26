Raven Numan Shares Mesmerizing New single & video “In Your Head”

Home News Cristian Garcia October 26th, 2024 - 8:53 PM

Capitalizing on the eclectic and provoking gothic pop singles “My Reflection” and “Just Number”, Raven Numan shares her latest single “In Your Head”, showing that she is not letting up in that vehement style.

A powerful and atmospheric track that blends elements of darkwave, industrial, and synth-pop. The song features haunting synth melodies, driving basslines, and layered electronic textures that create a moody and immersive soundscape. Raven Numan’s vocal delivery is intense and emotive, conveying a sense of inner turmoil and introspection. The lyrics explore themes of mental struggle, identity, and the battle against intrusive thoughts, capturing the feeling of being trapped within one’s own mind. The production style draws inspiration from the signature sound of her father Gary Numan, but it also incorporates modern influences, making it both a nod to the past and a step forward in contemporary electronic music.

While the music video for the song features striking visuals and darkly cinematic shots that complements the song’s haunting atmosphere. It is set in a dystopian, industrial landscape filled with dim lighting, fog, and dilapidated structures. The video follows Raven as she navigates through this bleak environment, encountering distorted mirrors and shadowy figures that symbolize her inner struggles and fragmented sense of self. Throughout the video, close-up shots of Raven’s intense expressions and fluid movements create a sense of emotional rawness. The camera work often shifts between quick cuts and slow motion, emphasizing moments of anxiety and reflection. There are also scenes where Raven is seen singing or screaming into a mirror, which then shatters, representing the confrontation with her own thoughts.

In a press release Raven explains the meaning behind her new single:

“I wrote ‘In Your Head’ about three years ago, it’s somewhat directed towards someone I’ve known for quite a few years but have only met a few times. It’s about intense feelings of obsession for someone who’s out of reach. I found myself replaying every moment, feeling an overwhelming desire to know them more deeply. My thoughts were consumed by fantasies of what could be, creating a tension between my longing and the reality of our brief interactions. This song reflects my struggle with the powerful emotions that come from wanting someone I can’t have. Psychotic, I know, but we all are at times, especially when we want something bad enough.”