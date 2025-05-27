Whitechapel Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Bodysnatcher

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2025 - 12:58 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Whitechapel has announced the Rituals of Hate U.S. tour, which will see the band perform their new album, Hymns in Dissonance, in its entirety. Bodysnatcher, Angelmake and Disembodied Tyrant will provide support for the trek that will off on November 12, in Norfolk, Virginia, before hitting New York City, St. Louis, Orlando and Nashville along the way. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Whitechapel said: “After the overwhelming responses from the Hymns in Dissonance release, we decided it would be great to close out the year by giving this album to the fans live front to back. The tour will be ending with our 10th annual hometown Christmas benefit show in Knoxville, Tennessee.”

Rituals of Hate Tour Dates

11/12 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva *

11/14 – Harrisburg, PA – Reverb *

11/15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *

11/16 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s *

11/17 – Albany, NY – Empire *

11/19 – Rochester, NY – Anthology *

11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

11/21 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron *

11/22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre *

11/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection *

11/25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave *

11/26 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s *

11/28 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall *

11/29 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

11/30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom *

12/02 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall *

12/03 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City *

12/4 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall *

12/5 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE *

12/6 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues *

12/8 – Richmond, VA – The National *

12/9 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

12/10 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal *

12/12 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues *

12/13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

12/14 – Knoxville, TN – Mill & Mine *

* = w/ Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, and Disembodied Tyrant