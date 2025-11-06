Journey Announces Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 6:22 PM

After more than five decades of electrifying performances, chart-topping hits and timeless anthems, the iconic rock band Journey is saying goodbye the only way they know how, with a thunderous and full-throttle Final Frontier Tour spanning cities across North America. Presented by AEG Presets, Journey’s final tour launches February 28, 2026m at Giant Center in Hershey, PA and will span 60 cities across North America including stops in Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, Vancouver and other cities before wrapping up the first leg in Laredo, TX. For tickets and more information, click here.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said Journey founder Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

“As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain,” Schon added. “While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what’s next.”

“It’s been an incredible ride,” added Jonathan Cain, “We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.” “I’m honored to be part of this legacy and I’m grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms,” says Arnel Pineda. “Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”

Final Frontier Tour Dates

2/28 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

3/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

3/4 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

3/5 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena

3/7 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

3/9 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

3/11 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

3/12 – Quebec City, QC Vidéotron Centre

3/14 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

3/16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/19 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

3/21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

3/22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

3/25 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

3/26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

3/28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

3/29 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

3/21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

4/3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

4/4 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

4/6 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

4/8 – Des Moines, IA – CASEY’S CENTER

4/9 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

4/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

4/14 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

4/15 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

4/17 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

4/19 – Eugene, OR – MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA

4/21 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

4/22 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Arena

4/24 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

5/15 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

5/16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

5/18 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

5/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

5/21 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

5/23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

5/27 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

5/28 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

5/30 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center

5/31 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

6/3 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

6/4 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center Coliseum

6/6 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

6/7 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

6/10 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

6/11 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

6/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

6/14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

6/17 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

6/18 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

6/20 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Center

6/21 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

6/24 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at the MARK

6/24 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena

6/27 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

6/28 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

7/1 – Corpus Christi, TX – Hilliard Center

7/2 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena