Steve Perry of Journey Auctions Off Handwritten Lyrics, Signed Memorabilia And Other Personal Items For Altadena Fire Relief

Trent Tournour June 5th, 2025 - 7:35 PM

Big news for Journey superfans and anyone else with an interest in 80s memorabilia, now is your chance to score some exclusive items from the pop legends as singer Steve Perry is auctioning off his personal collection. As reported by blabbermouth.net, Steve Perry has partnered with Darkives Collectibles to give away coveted pieces of merch such as his personal gold records, signed apparel, tour paraphernalia and instruments, test pressings of classing Journey albums and perhaps most notably, the original handwritten lyrics to “Don’t Stop Believing”.

This is not just some simple cash grab either, all of the proceeds are going to the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund to help families affected by the Eaton Fire and the Palisades Fire early this year in Los Angeles. This is a great opportunity to get in on some one of a kind collector’s items while supporting a good cause as well.

Other rarities featured for auction include a custom JRNEYFAN vanity license plate signed by Steve Perry and a number of first pressing of music from his own catalogue as well as Journey’s larger oeuvre. This comes as Perry is making something of a comeback, rereleasing the classic Journey song “Faithfully” with updated guitar work from Willie Nelson earlier this year.

Whether you’re a long time fan of the 80s powerhouse or if you’re only now getting into the legendary American classic rock band this seems like a great opportunity to snag some swag.