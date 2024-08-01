Journey’s Jonathan Cain Files New Lawsuit Against Neil Schon Over Allegations Of “Lavish Spending” On Shared Credit Card

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2024 - 1:19 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net, the alleged legal battle between Journey‘s keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jonathan Cain and lead guitarist Neal Schon is still going because of an alleged new lawsuit against the latter for alleged lavish spending at the band’s expense. What makes the alleged ongoing legal issues more awkward is that both Cain and Schon are active members of the Rock of Journey and are currently sharing the stage together on a summer North American tour with Def Leppard.

According to Bloomberg, Cain’s alleged lawsuit alleges that Schon allegedly maxed out an American Express credit card with an alleged $1 million limit and allegedly blew past the $1,500-per-night hotel allowance, while also allegedly chartering private jets and allegedly hiring a friend as a security guard. The keyboardist also accuses the guitarist of allegedly preventing the band from paying its alleged debts.

Despite the alleged financial dispute, Cain makes it clear in the alleged suit to note that Journey are still delivering their best efforts in concert: “The band’s actual onstage performance is, at the moment, one of the only aspects of the business that has not suffered.”

Back in 2022, Cain allegedly filed a similar alleged lawsuit against Schon, by alleging excessive use of the band’s AmEx card. Schon allegedly hit back at Cain shortly after when he allegedly filed a cease-and-desist letter against the keyboardist after Cain had performed “Don’t Stop Believin’” with MAGA supporters Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and others at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado