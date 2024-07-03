Journey’s Neal Schon Addresses Working Relationship With Jonathan Cain Following Public Feud: “We Just Decided That The Music Is The Music”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 3rd, 2024 - 9:33 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Journey’s guitarist Neal Schon has opened up about maintaining a working relationship with keyboardist Jonathan Cain after a highly publicized feud. The two bandmates have had their share of disagreements, but according to Schon, they’ve chosen to let their music transcend their personal differences.

In a recent interview with Los Angeles-based music journalist Lyndsey Parker, Schon talked about how he and Cain have put their differences aside despite their past conflicts. According to Blabbermouth, Schon explained, “We just decided that the music is the music. We worked really hard and diligently on keeping this thing alive all these years and just not let the other stuff get in the way and kind of keep it separate. It’s all right for us to have separate beliefs on everything.”

The feud, which included issues such as accusations of financial improprieties and political differences, had created significant tension between the two. Schon allegedly charged over $1 million in personal expenses to the band’s shared American Express card, and he also demanded that Cain stop playing events for former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Journey vowed to keep politics and religion out of their music. “It was actually a rule that way before Jonathan was in the band, that our manager made with us all, that we would never have politics involved in our music, or any one religion, because [Journey’s music] is for everyone,” Schon noted. He emphasized the importance of remaining neutral to allow all fans to enjoy their music without the interference of personal beliefs.

The discord between Schon and Cain reached a peak in December 2022 when Cain performed the band’s hit song “Don’t Stop Believin’” at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, accompanied by a backup chorus including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Schon labeled Cain a “hypocrite” for associating the band’s music with political events.

Despite these differences, both musicians have shown a commitment to their band’s legacy. Schon’s stance reflects his dedication to keeping Journey’s music as a unifying force, free from divisive influences. Journey continues to tour and produce music, proving that while individual beliefs may vary, their shared passion for their art remains a constant driving force.