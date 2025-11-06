Bankrupt Venue Brooklyn Mirage Seeks New Name and Has Plans For Renovations

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 6th, 2025 - 5:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The outdoor concert venue Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg is undergoing a major transformation. After months of halted renovations and the bankruptcy of its operator, the venue is now being rebranded under a new name and is preparing for significant structural changes. Once known for hosting large-scale electronic music events, the Mirage is trying to move forward and distance itself from its recent financial and safety troubles.

According to Stereogum, the venue’s parent company, Avant Gardner LLC, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August, has applied for a permit to demolish about 32,000 square feet of the current structure at the Mirage site as part of its rebuild. The new name is part of a broader plan to start fresh and address the issues that damaged the venue’s reputation.

Originally reopened in 2015 as a temporary open-air club, the Brooklyn Mirage quickly became a major hub for nightlife and festivals. However, its planned reopening in May 2025 was canceled when city officials determined that the structure lacked occupancy permits and had fire safety violations. With the venue now under the control of its lenders, a redesign is being planned to meet updated safety codes and restore public confidence.

Employees have reportedly been asked to suggest new name ideas for the venue, reflecting a larger rebranding effort aimed at a clean slate. While the Mirage’s past included sudden show cancellations and rising debts, its upcoming renovation and rebranding may offer the chance for a comeback, provided it can meet regulations and rebuild its standing in New York’s music scene.