Brooklyn Mirage Reportedly Files For Permit To Demolish Portion Of Venue

According to Brooklynvegan.com, the owner of Brooklyn Mirage has filed a permit for the demolition of the venue, The Real Deal reports. This update comes after a tumultuous six months for the venue, which was scheduled to reopen in May after extensive renovations but failed to do so. The parent company of Avant Gardner, the Brooklyn complex that houses Brooklyn Mirage, The Great Hall and Kings Hall, filed for bankruptcy back in August.

According to The Real Deal, the permit is for a demolition of 32,000 square feet of the roughly 80,000 square foot complex, at a cost of an estimated $1.5 million. Gary Richards, who has been acting as CEO of Avant Gardner has been rumored to have been looking for a buyer for the complex before the bankruptcy filing.

Also, an anonymous team member told Brooklyn Mag back in July that “The company is so broke that certain employees are missing months of back pay and they’re not paying any holiday incentive wages.” Earlier this month, Law360 reported that Avant Gardner’s assets were to be sold to an affiliate of their lender, with a hearing scheduled later this month.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat