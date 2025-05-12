Underworld Reschedules NYC Show Due to Ongoing Brooklyn Mirage Delay

Home News Michelle Grisales May 12th, 2025 - 8:30 PM

The UK music duo Underworld has announced a sudden change in plans for their upcoming New York City performance due to persistent troubles at the Brooklyn Mirage, a prominent venue in East Williamsburg, according to Stereogum.

They were originally scheduled to perform at the Mirage on Thursday, May 15th, Underworld will now take the stage at the Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The abrupt venue switch comes in the wake of continuing delays and complications that have plagued the Mirage’s much-anticipated reopening.

The Brooklyn Mirage has faced a series of unfortunate incidents and administrative hurdles in recent years. In 2022, the venue was thrust into the spotlight after two individuals were found deceased shortly after attending events there. Since then, the Mirage has been undergoing a $10 million renovation effort aimed at revitalizing the space and ensuring compliance with city regulations.

Despite these efforts, the venue has yet to open its doors. Earlier this month, what was supposed to be the first show of the season was abruptly canceled just hours before it was set to begin. The reason, according to venue management, was a failure to pass final inspections required by the city. Additional performances scheduled for the following weekend were also scrapped.

Underworld addressed the situation directly and reached out to ticket holders to inform them that the move was due to “ongoing delays” at the Mirage. They further explained ticket holders for the original show will receive full refunds, while discounted tickets for the new performance at Kings Theatre are now available.

“This is the only option available to us due to the production of our show, venue availability and the number of people attending. But we WANT to dance with you. We WILL dance together,” they wrote. “We have a show that you will love and we want to share it.”