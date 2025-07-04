Brooklyn Mirage Cancels Their July Shows

Home News Leila DeJoui July 4th, 2025 - 11:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

About after a month since their last statement on postponing the re-opening of The Brooklyn Mirage, they just cancelled several more shows in July. The Brooklyn Mirage is a music venue in East Williamsburg, New York. They were set to reopen on May 1 of this year, since they were undergoing a lot of renovations. Through all of their cancelled shows and postponing their opening, the CEO of Avant Gardner, Josh Wyatt, parted ways with the company.

The South African DJ and producer, Black Coffee, was set to have a residency at the venue which would have started on May 3. Since the postponement a month ago, he was then supposed to start the residency on July 3, but now, his four dates will not be happening. Excision had sold out shows for July 17 and July 18, but since they will not be able to perform at the Brooklyn Mirage, their performances have been moved to The Great Hall, which is another Avant Gardner venue. Unfortunately for the audience, the venue they moved the show to is half the size of the Brooklyn Mirage. When the venue postponed shows Memorial Day Weekend, they also released a statement. “We apologize to our incredible community of fans, artists, crew members, and staff for the delay,” written in the statement. “Although the Brooklyn Mirage is opening later than anticipated, we are making great progress towards opening our doors. We take responsibility for the delay and are working diligently with the City of New York to make sure that we meet all regulations and requirements, so that we can deliver a safe and unforgettable experience for everyone.”