Avant Gardner, Owner Of Brooklyn Mirage, Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

According to stereogum.com, Avant Gardner, the parent company of the beleaguered East Wiliamsburg music venue Brooklyn Mirage, has filed for voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a statement posted to the Brooklyn Mirage’s Instagram page, Avant Gardner says that the bankruptcy is a business move intended “to Strengthen Financial Condition and Position Itself for a Strong Future” and that its venues Great Hall and Kings Hall will continue to operate normally during the process.

The company says that the decision “follows several months of financial distress, culminating with Avant Gardner being unable to open its newly constructed Mirage event space for the 2025 season.” The company has brought in new CEO Gary Richards, formerly its non-executive Chairman of the Board, to replace Josh Wyatt, who split with the company after the many failed attempts to reopen the Mirage.

In December, the Brooklyn Mirage announced major renovations and security improvements. The venue’s reputation suffered after three men were found dead outside the building in separate incidents in 2023 and 2024. Avant Gardner was also in trouble with New York City for overselling its EDM festival Electric Zoo and the Mirage announced and delayed its grand reopening many times after failing to secure the necessary temporary permits, allegedly because of failed safety inspections and blown construction deadlines.

