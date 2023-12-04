Under The Big Sky Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring City and Colour, Turnpike Troubadour, Miranda Lambert

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Outriders Present have revealed the lineup for the highly anticipated Under The Big Sky Music, Rodeo & Roundup Festival. The three day event will be held at the panoramic 360 acre Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, MT on July 12-14, 2024 where it will once again showcase a powerful and diverse roster of star-studded performances across Americana, Outlaw country, rock, indie-folk and bluegrass music. Headlining performances include Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours and more

Only 30 miles south of the Canadian Border, located in Flathead Valley only minutes away in the heart of Whitefish’s charming downtown village, attendees will immerse themselves in the rich beauties of the American West on a working ranch with green meadows, railroads and breathtaking backdrops. Guests have the option to shop in the vendor crossroads and mercantile row or visit the local tattoo shop. Attendees can indulge in local craft beer and artisanal eats like the popular Wagyu Wagon food truck that caters locally raised beef from the area. Other fun family attractions include horse rides and an adorable petting zoo.

Complementing the headliners include Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin and others. Rounding out the lineup are Mt. Joy, Sam Barber, Madeline Edwards, Abby Webster, Badger Hound, Denim Gold and many more.

The festival will continue working with the Whitefish Credit Union to recognize and honor resident heroes within the community, along with its recurring contributions to the local food bank. Additionally, Under The Big Sky will continue its instrumental partnership with Save Farmland, a nonprofit organization with a mission to protect and promote small farms in Montana. With the continuation of this partnership, the goals remain the same, to create awareness and raise proceeds for its various programs through on-site merchandise sales throughout the weekend.

Under The Big Sky is open for all ages to attend, with children under six given free entry. Both GA and VIP three day tickets will go on sale Friday, December 8 at 12 p.m. MT. For tickets and more information visit: https://www.underthebigskyfest.com/.