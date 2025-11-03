Florence and the Machine Covers Jade’s “Angel Of My Dreams” During Radio 1 Live Lounge Appearance

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2025 - 12:51 PM

According to Stereogum.com, there were lots and lots of great pop singles last year and one of the very best was “Angel Of My Dreams,” which was the first solo track from JADE, who is a member of the UK girl group Little Mix. “Angel Of My Dreams” is an absolutely crazy song because it veers in tons of different directions at once. It was a big hit in the UK and a cult favorite everywhere else. Plus, it is the anchor of That’s Showbiz Baby!, the very good album that JADE released a couple of months ago. It cannot be easy to even begin to start an “Angel Of My Dreams” cover but Florence Welch is a brave person.

On October 31, Welch’s Florence + The Machine project released the grand and stormy new album, Everybody Scream. For weeks now, Welch has been on a serious promotional blitz behind that record and that blitz recently took her to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. In that space, Welch and her band played their own single, “Sympathy Magic” and they also nailed a live-band version of “Angel Of My Dreams.” Welch has the presence and personality to give that song a completely different feel and her band pulled off a complicated arrangement, with harp and other lovely instruments.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna