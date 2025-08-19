Florence And The Machine Announce New Album Everybody Scream For October 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 12:32 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Florence and the Machine has announced they will be releasing the new album, Everybody Scream, on October 31. The Halloween themed LP follows 2022’s Dance Fever and its expanded edition in 2023. Details remain quiet but the album is up for pre-sale in various formats including some with bonus tracks and an alternate cover on Florence’s website.

Florence Welch has posted a series of cryptic album teasers in recent months, including pictures in the studio with Idles guitarist Mark Bowen and a whiteboard that included the phrase “Swans vs. Adele.” Last year, Florence and the Machine released a cover of Walter Kent and Nat Burton’s standard “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” for Jack Antonoff’s soundtrack to TV show The New Look.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna