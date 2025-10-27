Florence And The Machine Shares New Single & Video “Sympathy Magic”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2025 - 12:29 PM

After debuting new song, “Sympathy Magic” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, Florence + the Machine unveil the track today alongside a video directed by longtime collaborator Autumn de Wilde. As a whole, the music is wonderful by how the landscape in each scene captures the artist’s creative and magical musical vibe.

The song, written and produced with Danny L. Harle and Aaron Dessner, is the latest to be released from Florence Welch’s forthcoming sixth album, Everybody Scream. Out this Friday, October 31, Everybody Scream features the previously released title track and “One of the Greats,” both released to widespread critical acclaim. Also, Welch will tour North America in 2026, with dates kicking off next April including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and other venues. The run will follow Welch’s previously announced early 2026 Europe and U.K. dates.

The artist has become one of the most monumental artists of a generation, with multiple U.S. and U.K. number one albums and countless awards. Known for her earth-shattering live show and singular, iconic voice, Welch has sold out shows and headlined festivals the entire world over. She has collaborated and shared stages with icons The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swiftand published a book of lyrics, poetry and drawings, Useless Magic.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna