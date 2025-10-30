The Weather Station Shares Two Intricate New Singles “Airport” & “Only The Truth”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 2:52 PM

The Weather Station, the project of Tamara Lindeman, is known for “releasing emotionally attuned, patiently beautiful music for over a decade” (Pitchfork). Leading into a UK and European headline tour, The Weather Station now returns with two new singles recorded during the Humanhood sessions: the uptempo “Airport” and the lush and evocative, “Only The Truth.”

Humanhood was released earlier this year and has been hailed by The Wall Street Journal as “a beautifully orchestrated album that deftly moves between personal observations and cosmic questions” and “the best thing that she’s done to date,” by NPR Music. “There were so many strong songs I left off Humanhood because the album had such a narrative arc to adhere to,” Lindeman says. “‘Airport’ was one of them that I’m glad to release now. I’ve always hated airports; I find them so dehumanizing. This song tells a story of a person trying to mirror what is around them; that sort of shutting down, not caring, acting like you don’t care even when you really do. At the heart of it though is, of course, an intense longing, and a hope for something alive that feels like it can’t be.”

Lindeman describes “Only The Truth” as “one of my favourite songs from Humanhood and just didn’t make the tracklist at the very last moment, but it feels so relevant and connected with the record. It intersects with ‘Neon Signs,’ it expands on the same idea; that the truth is this sort of lumpen, complicated, organic thing. Falsehoods and lies glimmer, reach towards you, need you; but the truth ‘doesn’t care if you care / all it ever is is there.’”