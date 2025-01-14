The Weather Station Shares Intricate New Single & Video “Mirror”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 14th, 2025 - 1:53 PM

The Weather Station has released “Mirror,” which is the final single off Humanhood, that will be released on January 17 through Fat Possum. Following the “breathtakingly pretty” and “Body Moves,” “Mirror” is laid onto the ongoing backdrop of the climate crisis by battling theories of human nature. The artist sings: “You were dousing your fields in a chemical rain, you were cutting my arm to transcend your own pain / Oh but god is a mirror and everything is.”

“The confrontation is gentle, because I’ve been there too,” Station explains. “But life and nature is a giant biofeedback machine. What you put out there responds. And you respond; you can’t help it. That’s what is always happening. That’s one of the many things I meant when I said ‘god is a Mirror.’”

“Mirror” features straight drums hitting up against soft draped piano, resulting in organic and synthetic tones doubling and splitting apart. The artist says: “I wanted the song to warp and disintegrate; to come in and out of being like the imaginary scaffold that holds up a fantasy or cognitive dissonance. In the end, the band grows garbled and comes apart, giving way to a suspension of synth and string textures. I wanted it to feel like being bathed in light; maybe the light I was talking about in the song.”