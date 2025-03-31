The Weather Station Shares Mesmerizing New Video For “Lonely”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 31st, 2025 - 12:34 PM

The Weather Station, the project of Toronto singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman, has released a new visualizer for “Lonely”, a track from her latest album Humanhood, out now via Fat Possum Records. The video, directed by Philippe Léonard, features abstract and shifting images, creating a dreamy, emotional experience that matches the song’s tone.

“Lonely” is a soft, thoughtful song that blends folk, jazz, and ambient music. Lindeman’s gentle vocals and layered instrumentals create a sense of sadness and longing. The lyrics go through feelings of isolation and the search for connection, themes that appear throughout Humanhood. The visualizer enhances this mood, using blurred lights and slow-moving imagery to make the viewer feel lost in thought, just like the song does.

This video release comes as The Weather Station kicks off a North American tour, starting tonight in Boston. Following a successful U.K. and European tour, Lindeman will perform with a five-piece band, bringing Humanhood’s unique sound to life on stage.

In December 2024, The Weather Station released “Body Moves,” another song part of the album. In January 2025 they released the song “Mirrors” along with a music video. This is the final song off the Humanhood album with lyrics such as “You were dousing your fields in a chemical rain, you were cutting my arm to transcend your own pain.”