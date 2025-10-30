St. Vincent Covers Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 3:28 PM

According to Stereogum.com, St. Vincent has a wide array of covers up her sleeve including, Rihanna, Tool, Lou Reed and Metallica. For the past couple of nights, the artist performed Billy Strayhorn’s 1948 jazz standard song, “Lush Life.” On October 27, the indie rocker played at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT,and the following night she took the stage at New York City’s Cafe Carlyle, where Vincent performed again tonight. On both nights, the artist performed a cover of Strayhorn’s “Lush Life.”

Based on the live footage, the artist’s cover of “Lush Life” was stunning by how Vincent’s elegant vocal performance filled the venue’s atmosphere with stunning melodies and harmonies, while the crowd watched in awe as the magical moment filled their minds with endless musical talent from Vincent. The whole performance just proves how much the vocalist loves music from other talented souls.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman