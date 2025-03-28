St. Vincent Shares Infectious New Single “DOA” From Death Of A Unicorn Film

Home News Catalina Martello March 28th, 2025 - 2:10 PM

PhotoCredit: Sam Pittman

GRAMMY winning artist, St. Vincent has shared a new single, “DOA.” “DOA” was written for the A24 film, Death Of A Unicorn. The film, along with the song, have both been released today. A press release commented on the single saying, “The sweetly sinister pulsations and infectious guitar figures of “DOA” distinguish the song as yet another early 2025 highlight for St. Vincent.”

The song has an electrifying beat that immediately hooks listeners in. St. Vincent then introduces airy vocals creating an ethereal atmosphere. An 80s- like tempo seems to also wrap itself around the main beat of the song. The visualizer matches the energy of this celestial single. The video showcases different unidentifiable items that are clouded by colored clouds. The main item, though, is a unicorn horn. The video has psychedelic themes: colors, galaxies, sparkles, and eyes. St. Vincent takes listeners on a rollercoaster with her impressive guitar skills. It is an irresistible sound that perfectly corresponds with the visualizer. All these elements show St. Vincent’s impeccable talent.

St. Vincent is continuing her music tour in South America and Mexico. She will return to the United States on April 6th, in Dallas. You can buy tickets here for upcoming dates.

03-29 Bogotá, Colombia – Estéreo Picnic

03-31 Zapopan, Mexico – C4 Concert House ^

04-02 Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros *

04-03 Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros *

04-04 Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025

04-06 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum +

04-07 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

04-08 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

04-10 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater !

04-11 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle !

04-12 Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion !

04-13 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE !

04-15 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena #

04-17 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center #

04-18 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall +

05-16 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom $

05-17 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

05-27 Santiago, Chile – Teatro Caupolican ~

05-29 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Obras ~

05-31 São Paulo, Brazil – Popload Festival

06-21 Lido di Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate

06-23 Udine, Italy – Castello di Udine

06-24 Vienna, Austria – Globe Wien

06-25 Zagreb, Crotia – INmusic Festival

06-26 Budapest, Hungary – House of Music Hungary

06-28 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute Birmingham

06-29 Somerset, England – Glastonbury

06-30 Bournemouth, England – O2 Academy Bournemouth

07-04 Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

07-05 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

07-07 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

07-08 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

07-10 Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival 2025

07-11 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

07-12 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07-14 Prague, Czech Republic – Archa+

07-15 Gent, Belgium – Gent Jazz Festival

07-16 London, England – Somerset House

07-18 Boston, MA – Fenway Park ÷?

07-19 Portland, ME – State Theatre ≤

08-28 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom §

08-29 Cleveland, OH – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame §

08-30 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ÷«

^ with Descartes a Kant

* with Olivia Rodrigo

+ with Glass Beams

! with Wallice

# with Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

$ with Black Country, New Road

~ with Kim Gordon

÷ with The Lumineers

? with Hippo Campus

≤ with Hello Mary

with Gustaf

« with Lake Street Dive





