Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa Shares Live Performance Video for “Taq ou Dub”

Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa have shared a live performance video of a song from their upcoming collaborative album, Jarak Qaribak, which will be out June 9 via World Circuit. This one’s for the standard “Taq ou-Dub”, and it features Palestinian vocalist Nour Freiteikh. The song features Ariel Qasis on Qanun, Yaniv Taichman on Oud, Ben Dagovitch on Riq, Oded Aloni on Darbuka, and more. “Taq ou-Dub” features a mix of eastern and western instruments being played to create a melting pot of a song.

Greenwood and Tassa had this to say about the new video:

“The first song we recorded for this project was ‘Taq ou-Dub’. It’s an old Lebanese song, now performed by Nour Freteikh, and, in fact, it was the starting point for the entire album, connecting Ramallah, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Oxford. Nour, such an incredible singer, first recorded her vocal track remotely but eventually the three of us got together in person to rehearse and perform—and connect properly. We feel very lucky—and very proud—to have made a song, and a friendship, with such a remarkable musician as Nour.”

“It was a nice opportunity to work with and learn from artists from other places,” Nour Freteikh added. “The song is very special; it’s an old one with a great tune. We enjoyed making it our own.”