Busta Rhymes Denies Accusations of Assault After Being Sued by Former Assistant

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 7th, 2025 - 1:53 PM

Busta Rhymes has denied accusations of assault after being sued by his former assistant. Early in January of this year, the rapper was arrested in New York for the alleged assault of his former assistant Dashiel Gables. Gables is now pursuing a lawsuit against the musician, claiming that Rhymes not only assaulted him but also created a hostile work environment.

In the beginning of the year, Rhymes and Gables got into an argument around the time that Rhymes released his 2025 EP The Awakening. The argument allegedly led to Gables being repeatedly punched in the face by the rapper, according to Stereogum. The fight had taken place on January, 10th, near the corner of Jay St. and Front St. in Brooklyn. Afterwards, Gables was taken to Woodhull Hospital. The fighting allegedly began because Gables responded to a phone call from his daughter by texting her that he couldn’t talk right then. Rhymes had caught Gables on his phone, leading to the alleged assault.

Gables began to work for Rhymes last year, and he claims that the musician created a hostile work environment by yelling, spitting and degrading the alleged victim. The rapper also allegedly committed wage theft by forcing Gables to work 18-hour work days without any overtime pay.

In a statement, Rhymes denies all allegations, saying:

“I have been made aware of the claims made by Dashiel Gables, and I completely and categorically deny these allegations. For a very brief period, Dashiel assisted me, but it did not work out. Apparently, Dashiel has decided to respond to being let go by manufacturing claims against me in an attempt to attack and damage my reputation. I look forward to proving these allegations false, and am preparing a countersuit, which I am confident will expose this for what it is — an attempted shake-down by a disgruntled former assistant. Ultimately, I am certain the truth will prevail.”

Though this lawsuit is ongoing, Rhymes has a background of criminal assault. In 2008, the musician pleaded guilty for assault and drunk driving after attacking his driver in 2008. Later in 2015, he again pleaded guilty to assault after being caught on camera throwing a can of Muscle Milk at a gym employee.