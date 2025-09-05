Tame Impala Announces Fall 2025 U.S. ‘Deadbeat’ Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor September 5th, 2025 - 4:33 PM

Indie darling Tame Impala, hot off the excitement of a recent announcement of a new album, just shared dates for a 2025 fall tour across the United States. The tour is set begin with on Halloween with a double showing at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The tour will then have Tame Impala hopping from Chicago, Illinois to Austin, Texas before the final four shows all set across California, from San Diego and Los Angeles to the final showing on November 14th at Oakland Arena in Oakland.

The tour begins after the October 17th release of Deadbeat, the upcoming new album from Tame Impala. The highly anticipated album will be the first since 2020’s The Slow Rush, meaning fans are surely eager to hear more of the psychedelic sound Tame Impala is known for. Pre-sale ticket sign-ups begin today at tameimpala.com, with sales opening to the general public on September 12th at 12pm local time.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

10/31 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

11/1 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

11/3 – United Center – Chicago, IL

11/6 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

11/9 – Pechanga Arena San Diego – San Diego, CA

11/11 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

11/12 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA