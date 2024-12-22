Telluride Bluegrass Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings & More

Home News Juliet Paiz December 22nd, 2024 - 9:07 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The Telluride Bluegrass Festival is back in 2025 with a lineup that already has fans excited. Set in the breathtaking Colorado Rockies, this year’s festival is bringing a great mix of bluegrass, Americana, and folk legends, including Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Gillian Welch, and David Rawlings.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit are a natural headliner. Known for his deeply personal lyrics and a stage presence that’s as raw and powerful, Isbell is one of the most respected names in Americana today. His band, The 400 Unit, will deliver the kind of performance that leaves you feeling inspired long after the set ends.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, the dynamic duo behind some of the most beautiful Americana out there, will also take center stage. Their music is simple, pure, and emotional, exactly what Telluride fans have come to love about this festival. Expect plenty of magical moments from this pair.

Other big names include Billy Strings, whose guitar playing has been re-shaping bluegrass for years, and Margo Price, who’s become one of country music’s most exciting voices.

The festival will also feature strong performances from Sierra Hull, The Infamous Stringdusters, Trampled by Turtles and more. Not to mention, rising artists like Sarah Jarosz, Danny Barnes, and The Wood Brothers will be bringing their best to the stage!

The Zootown festival has also announced their lineup, featuring Jason Isbell. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings recently released their new album titled, Woodland, in August of this year so be sure to have a listen before attending the festival next year. Additionally, during a show in New York in 2022 Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performed Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll.”