Bad Bunny Shares His Fear of ICE Made Him Avoid Booking Tour Dates in the United States 

Rhett Kaya September 10th, 2025 - 7:21 PM

Reggaeton and Latin artist Bad Bunny has revealed he is opting out of touring in the United States primarily because of ICE immigration enforcement and how it might impact concert-going safety.

The “DtMF” singer previously called out ICE’s mass deportations under the Trump administration this past June, posting a video of an alleged ICE raid in Puerto Rico to Instagram with the caption, “They came here… Sons of bitches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.” His choice to abstain from performing in the United States is just another example of the Puerto Rico native’s commitment to showing solidarity with the Latino community.

According to The FADER, in a recent profile with I-D, the “BAILE INoLIDABLE” artist expressed concerns about ICE camping out and potentially targeting attendees at a U.S. show. “I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent.” While Americans won’t be able to see Bad Bunny locally, he encourages fans to purchase tickets and attend his 30-show residency in Puerto Rico titled “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” (“I Don’t Want to Leave Here”).

Following the residency in Bad Bunny’s home country, he’ll embark on his Debì Tirar Más Fotos World Tour in November, making stops all across South America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and Mexico.

Fans can listen to Bad Bunny’s most recent album, “DeBí TiRAR MáS FOTo,” here and find ticket information for the Debì Tirar Más Fotos World Tour on his website.