Rosalia Covers The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at Coachella Weekend Two

April 24th, 2023 - 6:01 PM

According to indy100.com when singer Rosalía took to the stage during  a hot Coachella weekend two, the crowd quickly forgot about the outfit the singer was wearing because Rosalía was dazzling them with a cover of The Weeknd‘s tune “Blinding Lights.”

During the special moment the booking company FreeTime went on Twitter to post a clip of Rosalía performing “Blinding Lights” to the crowd.

“Rosalía interprètant le titre “Blinding Lights” de The Weeknd à Coachella.”

With powered wind machines and a flowing sheer top, Rosalía  delivered a strong cover of “‘Blinding Lights”  while The Weeknd was in the crowd watching the performance.

On a clip of the concert, people described their thoughts about the concert. One person commented with “literal chills,” while another person added: “Her passion is incredible…best performance.”

 

Comments
