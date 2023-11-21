Bjork & Rosalia Share Compelling New Video For “Oral”

Home News James Reed November 21st, 2023 - 12:12 PM

Björk and Rosalía have collaborated on a powerful new single entitled “Oral.” Produced by the artists alongside Sega Bodega, “Oral” marks the first collaboration between Björk and Rosalía. It sheds light on the cruelty and environmental and ecological consequences of open-pen ocean salmon farming in Björk’s home country, Iceland.

The video for “Oral” begins with a disclaimer stating that Bjork and Rosalia are donating their income to the Aegis non-profit organization to combat open pen fish farming in Iceland. The song starts off with bizarre lyrics that delve into a dreamscape. “Your mouth floats above my bed at night / My own private moon.”

There is this theme in the song that anything is possible through the mind. “Just because the mind can make up whatever it wants / Doesn’t mean that it’ll never come true / Whatever happened (Just because she can) / Please, could I change that?” They question morality; most likely on how to end fish farming. “Is that the right thing to do? (Oh, oh) / Oh, I just don’t know / I just don’t know.”

The theme of dreams return. “Let me introduce one to the other / The dream and the real, get them acquainted.” In the video, Rosalia and Bjork are seen dancing in the ballroom while they question what’s the right action to take. They sing about an unknown lover. “Can I just sneak up from behind / To the back of his head? / And then I lift up his hair…Now please, can I kiss him.” The two are seen fighting with katanas until the video ends.